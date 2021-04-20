NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $614.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.33 and its 200 day moving average is $540.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

