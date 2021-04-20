NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA opened at $614.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.33 and a 200-day moving average of $540.88. The company has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

