nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,896. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

