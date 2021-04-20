Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.