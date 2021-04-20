Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,766 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Eventbrite worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $6,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eventbrite by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 468,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,590 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

