Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,965. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

