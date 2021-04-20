Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,515 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,951 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $281,904.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $281,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $586,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock worth $33,123,901. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

LEVI stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.