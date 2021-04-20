Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of RE/MAX worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $706.26 million, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

