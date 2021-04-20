Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

