Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,084 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QSR opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

