Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.57.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 532.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.