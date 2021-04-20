NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.89.

NVCR stock opened at $190.90 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.79 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

