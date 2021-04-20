Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $1,675,468.19 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $12.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.80. 68,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $20,183,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.