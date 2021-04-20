Northern Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

