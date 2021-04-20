Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,171 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

