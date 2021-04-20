Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,661 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $259.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,750 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.