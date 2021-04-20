Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,412 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of comScore worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 664,651 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in comScore by 160.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.10. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SCOR. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

