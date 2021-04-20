Northern Trust Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 322.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

