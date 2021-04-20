Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of The Community Financial worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Community Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Community Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In related news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid purchased 1,875 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

