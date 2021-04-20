Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 520,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

