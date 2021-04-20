Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 42,706 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.81 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

