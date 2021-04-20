North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $15.22 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,489. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.