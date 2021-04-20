North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 425 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $322.80. The company had a trading volume of 161,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

