Norges Bank Takes $31.90 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,182,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 237,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 181,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.