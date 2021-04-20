Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,813,380 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,813,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 381,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

