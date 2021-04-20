Norges Bank Makes New $32.72 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,043,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

SMPL stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

