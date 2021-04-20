Norges Bank Buys New Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 473,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in New Relic by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in New Relic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

