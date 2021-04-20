nmcn (LON:NMCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
nmcn stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. nmcn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.63.
About nmcn
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.