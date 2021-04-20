nmcn (LON:NMCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

nmcn stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. nmcn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.63.

Get nmcn alerts:

About nmcn

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.