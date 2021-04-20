NIX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91,613.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $28.31 million and $91,613.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.68 or 0.04045217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $930.35 or 0.01678104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00467592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.22 or 0.00729110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.00551158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.66 or 0.00444911 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00241753 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,032,726 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.