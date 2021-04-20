NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.57. 475,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,787. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

