Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,450.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and last traded at GBX 1,395.45 ($18.23), with a volume of 4163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.01. The stock has a market cap of £515.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Nichols news, insider David Rattigan purchased 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

