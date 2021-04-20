Nexus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.80 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002725 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $103.96 million and $3.80 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,317,237 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

