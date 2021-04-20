NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,904 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $337.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.