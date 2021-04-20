NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 152 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

