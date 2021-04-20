NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 11,822 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 564.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.13.

