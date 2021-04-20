NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.38 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $389.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $368.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

