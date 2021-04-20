NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 17,126 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 264.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.