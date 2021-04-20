Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 141,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

NEXA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. 70,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

