Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

