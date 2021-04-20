Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
