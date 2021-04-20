NewMarket (NEU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $387.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $332.45 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.