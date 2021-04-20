New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. 3,230,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,764. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.