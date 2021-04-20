New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SNR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 2,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

