New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EDU. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.21.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 9,646,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

