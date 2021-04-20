New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.80

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 17285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

