New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 4,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,306. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $42.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

