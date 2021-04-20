New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 72.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of PATK opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,438 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,944 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

