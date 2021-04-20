New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

