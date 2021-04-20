New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

