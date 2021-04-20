Neutrino USD Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $245.88 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00272266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00661078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.49 or 0.00924537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.25 or 0.99856354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 246,922,728 coins and its circulating supply is 246,922,176 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.