NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01).

NRBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 119,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,108. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

